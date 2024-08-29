- Hermsdorf Institute introduces a fresh hub specialized in innovative ceramics.

After securing an investment of around 7.5 million euros, the Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems IKTS in Hermsdorf (Saale-Holzland district) has established a new research and development hub. Collaborating with industry associates, this center will concentrate on identifying commercial uses for see-through ceramics. The state chipped in around 2.5 million euros in funding.

Transparent ceramics are as see-through as glass yet as heat-resistant and scratch-resistant as conventional ceramics. Manufacturing this versatile material necessitates specialized skills, equipment, and infrastructure. Transparent ceramics find applications in mobile phone displays, airport passport scanners, medical microimplants, and sensor technology.

Pioneering Research and Development Facility

This new facility, incorporated within the Hermsdorf institute's premises, features approximately 20 manufacturing units and 100 compact devices spread across a 700-square-meter production area. Industry collaborators can utilize these facilities for testing purposes.

This unique research and development facility in Europe now equips Hermsdorf with the infrastructure needed for the entire process of producing transparent ceramic components, from the lab to pilot and mass production, as per the Fraunhofer IKTS.

The investment and establishment of the new research and development hub at Fraunhofer IKTS will significantly contribute to the manufacturing of transparent ceramics. The collaborative efforts of this facility with industry associates will lead to the identification of commercial uses for these versatile materials in various industries.

