Hermoso substantiates serious accusations against Rubiales

The physical assault by Luis Rubiales after the World Cup final in the summer continues to occupy the courts. He himself says that Jennifer Hermoso consented - but the world champion is once again testifying in court that the former association boss kissed her against her will.

In the kissing scandal, Spanish world champion Jennifer Hermoso has confirmed in court that the former head of the Spanish soccer association RFEF, Luis Rubiales, gave her a kiss without her consent. "Now everything is in the hands of the judiciary," said the 33-year-old as she left the state court in Madrid.

Rubiales had kissed her on the mouth in front of the cameras at the World Cup victory ceremony in Sydney on August 20, triggering a scandal that led to him being banned for three years by FIFA and the Spanish Court of Arbitration for Sport and resigning as head of the RFEF.

Hermoso's forced kiss had involuntarily made him a symbol of the fight for equality. Despite international outrage in the weeks that followed, the functionary was unrepentant and only resigned after being suspended by FIFA.

Rubiales faces several years in prison

Despite everything, the former head of the association continues to claim that Hermoso consented to the kiss. However, the player had already complained at the time that she "felt like the victim of an impulsive, sexist and inappropriate act that I did not consent to" at the award ceremony. Hermoso also reported Rubiales for sexual assault in the meantime. The scandal also led to structural changes at the association under pressure from most of the world champions.

The investigating judge in charge, Francisco de Jorge, has already questioned numerous witnesses, including several players from the Spanish world champion team. He must decide whether Rubiales will be put in the dock. According to experts, the 46-year-old faces a prison sentence of up to four years.

Meanwhile, Hermoso has found a new club. The 33-year-old is moving within the Mexican league from CF Pachuca to multiple champions Tigres Feminil. The footballer and the club made the announcement on social media. "Nothing makes me happier than to announce that I will be part of an incredible club," Hermoso wrote on X. The Mexican champions' social media department were delighted with a "wonderful start to the new year". Hermoso was still under contract with league rivals CF Pachuca until the end of last season. Mexican soccer is played according to the calendar year.

