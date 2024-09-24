Skip to content
Here presents the details of the financial accord between the government.

House Leader Mike Johnson presented a budget plan on Sunday, which, if approved by both the House and Senate prior to the September 30 funding expiration, will prevent a federal shutdown.

A capture of the US Capitol's exterior in Washington, D.C., on September 9, 2024.
A capture of the US Capitol's exterior in Washington, D.C., on September 9, 2024.

Johnson expressed to policymakers in a correspondence that he's against a shutdown happening weeks prior to the election.

The financing plan, often referred to as a restricted temporary resolution, enjoys bipartisan backing.

Leading Democrats in Congress, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries from the House and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer from the Senate, commended the bipartisan discussions resulting in a financing accord "devoid of budget cuts and toxic provisions" and hinted at a swift passage of the temporary bill before the deadline.

Here's what the bill entails:

Maintain government funding until December 20

The bill will ensure the continuation of government operations for approximately three more months, ending on December 20.

Averting a possible government shutdown before the November election, the extension sets the stage for a spending package standoff just ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Allocate more funds for the Secret Service

The bill includes an extra $231 million for the US Secret Service to bolster their protection of 2024 presidential contenders.

The funding augmentation stems from a second apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on September 15, at his Florida golf club. The first alleged assassination attempt on Trump occurred in July during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

These occurrences have shedding light on the Secret Service. The agency's director, Kimberly Cheatle, resigned the next day following her testimony to legislators about the July assassination attempt.

The increased funding for the Secret Service won't be at their disposal until the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, which governs the agency, sends the necessary report to the House committee responsible for investigating the first assassination attempt.

The additional funds for the Secret Service will remain accessible until September 30, 2025.

Exclude a noncitizen voting amendment

Johnson initially proposed a six-month GOP funding plan encompassing a controversial measure aimed at noncitizen voting, a move propelled by Trump despite the prevalence of its illegality in federal elections.

The former president had threatened to initiate a government shutdown should lawmakers fail to enact the voting measure, known as the SAVE Act.

The House rejected this spending bill on Wednesday, and the voting measure did not surface in the bill made public on Sunday.

CNN's Lauren Fox and Haley Talbot contributed to this report.

The bipartisan backing for the financing plan avoids politically charged debates, such as the controversial noncitizen voting measure.

Johnson's stance against a pre-election shutdown resonates with the current efforts to maintain government funding and prioritize national security, as seen in the allocation for the Secret Service.

