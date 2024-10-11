Here are five points to consider for October 11: Milton's aftermath, Nobel Peace Prize announcement, Political campaign developments, Tourist mine accident, and Meat product recall.

1. Milton aftermath

Florida is working to restore normalcy following Hurricane Milton, which has claimed at least 16 lives since Wednesday. The storm made landfall as a potent Category 3 hurricane and carved through the state as a Category 1 storm before moving offshore. Over 900 individuals have been rescued so far, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, with thousands of personnel deployed across the state. Over 2.5 million customers were still without power early today — a decrease from 3.2 million people on Thursday afternoon, as reported by PowerOutage.us. The storm represents a more than 1-in-1,000-year rainfall event in some areas, such as St. Petersburg. Various hard-hit regions are conducting rescue and relief operations while assessing damage.

2. Nobel Peace Prize

The 2024 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots Japanese organization of atomic bomb survivors, for its efforts to establish a world free of nuclear weapons. The Norwegian Nobel Committee commended the group today for demonstrating, through survivor testimonies, that nuclear weapons should never be used again. The organization was established by survivors of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. This prize marks the 105th awarded since 1901. Nihon Hidankyo, the 141st laureate, will receive a monetary award of around $1 million.

3. Campaign trail

With less than a month until Election Day, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are striving to make their final pitches to voters on the campaign trail. Trump traveled to the battleground state of Michigan on Thursday, where he spoke at the Detroit Economic Club and compared the city to a “developing nation.” Harris laid out her immigration reform plans at a Univision town hall in Nevada as she sought to appeal to Latino voters. Former President Barack Obama also headlined a rally for Harris in the important state of Pennsylvania, where he expressed grave concerns about Trump's potential return to the White House. “Regardless of whether this election is making you feel excited or scared, or hopeful or frustrated, or anything in between, do not just sit back and wait for the best. Get off your couch and vote,” Obama said.

4. Tourist mine accident

One individual has died, and 23 people have been rescued after an elevator malfunction at a Colorado tourist mine left some visitors stranded 1,000 feet underground for six hours. At around noon on Thursday, the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek, Colorado, experienced a mechanical issue with its elevator system, causing “a severe hazard for the guests,” Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said. The one-hour tour is an entirely underground experience that takes guests through the 1890s gold mine and requires an elevator descent at a speed of about 5 mph, as stated on the company’s website. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

5. Meat recall

Approximately 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products have been recalled due to listeria concerns. Dozens of the contaminated items were distributed to restaurants and institutions nationwide, prompting the US Department of Agriculture to issue a warning about listeriosis — the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the country. BrucePac ready-to-eat chicken was identified as the source of the listeria, the USDA said. This recall follows a devastating listeria outbreak connected to recalled Boar’s Head deli meat that is the nation’s largest in over a decade. There have been 59 hospitalizations and 10 deaths since the CDC started an investigation in July.

Ethel Kennedy, widow of renowned politician Robert F. Kennedy and a dedicated activist for human rights, passed away on Thursday. She was 96 years old. Entering into one of America's most influential political dynasties by marrying Robert, Ethel stood by her husband during his successful Senate campaign and subsequent 1968 presidential bid, which tragically concluded with his assassination during the campaign period. In the years following her husband's death, Ethel continued her activism and ultimately received the country's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, presented to her by President Barack Obama in 2014.

$20 billion — That's the substantial amount of money FEMA received from Congress for handling hurricane season responses. As of Wednesday, the agency had only $11 billion remaining in its Disaster Relief Fund before Hurricane Milton made landfall. With this quick spending rate, Congress might need to provide additional disaster funding to FEMA sooner than anticipated.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“It transformed into one due to accommodating criminal activities.”

— Attorney General Merrick Garland, during a news conference on Thursday, referencing TD Bank's massive $3 billion fine over incidents involving drug cartel money laundering.

