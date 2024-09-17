Here are 5 vital points for September 17th: Secret Service scandal, Immigration policies, North Carolina flooding catastrophe, Tragic Titan incident, Boeing workers' strike.

1. Presidential Protection

A second apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump is triggering concerns about whether the Secret Service is capable of adequately safeguarding the Republican presidential candidate or if enhancements are required to strengthen his security. Secret Service agents on Sunday managed to prevent the potential shooter from firing at Trump while he was golfing at his West Palm Beach course, unlike the would-be assassin in Pennsylvania, but questions remain on how another gunman managed to get so close to the former president. Acting US Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe met with Trump and local law enforcement on Monday and defended his agency’s response to the gunman, emphasizing that the Sunday golf outing was an “off-the-record movement” that was not on Trump’s agenda.

2. Immigration Policies

US officials celebrated another month of low border crossings, crediting recent executive actions limiting asylum access at the US southern border, even as former President Donald Trump uses campaign attacks against the Biden administration for its handling of border security. “July and August witnessed the lowest encounter levels since September 2020,” a White House spokesperson declared. In August, the Border Patrol registered approximately 58,000 encounters between ports of entry along the southern border, an uptick from July but a far cry from the record numbers in recent months. Nevertheless, Trump and his running mate JD Vance keep making unfounded statements about immigrants to stir up his voters. Their exaggerated claims about Haitian immigrants harming pets in Springfield, Ohio, led to the temporary closure of schools and hospitals in the city after authorities received numerous bomb threats this week.

3. North Carolina Floods

Historical rainfall in North Carolina has resulted in flooded homes, stalled vehicles, and water rescues. “It’s probably the worst flooding any of us have seen in Carolina Beach,” Town Manager Bruce Oakley informed CNN from the tourist town near Wilmington. Carolina Beach was placed under a state of emergency on Monday after 18 inches of rain fell there in 12 hours at one station, which marked a once-in-1,000-year rainfall event, as per the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Flood alerts remain in effect for over 10 million individuals across North Carolina and eastern Virginia, with expirations set throughout the day in cities such as Charlotte, Raleigh, and Richmond.

4. Titan Incident

The US Coast Guard started a multi-day investigation on Monday to examine the loss of the Titan – the doomed submersible authorities state imploded in the North Atlantic Ocean in June 2023, resulting in the deaths of all five passengers during a dive to the Titanic's wreckage. The first picture of the damaged submersible resting at the ocean floor was presented at the hearing. The presentation also revealed the vessel’s final message – just six seconds before it lost contact with the surface. “Dropped two wts,” the Titan's message to its mothership stated, referring to weights the submersible could discard in hopes of returning to the surface. Seconds later, the Titan was signaled one last time, and the mothership lost track of the vessel. More information will likely surface from the hearing, which is slated to continue until September 27.

5. Boeing Labor Dispute

Boeing is implementing temporary cutbacks due to a large-scale strike that has effectively halted work on its aircraft. Boeing’s CFO Brian West announced on Monday the company would implement a hiring freeze and non-essential travel restrictions, with furloughs for employees, managers, and executives also under consideration. Boeing is also working on reducing expenditures with some of its 10,000 suppliers, as per West’s memo. “(We) will halt the majority of supplier purchase orders on the 737, 767, and 777 programs,” he wrote. Boeing is currently in financial straits and has reported losses of over $33 billion since 2019. Negotiations between the union and the company are set to resume this week with a federal mediator.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Voyager 1 Generates Power Using 30-Year-Old ThrustersA clogged thruster could have ended the spacecraft’s interstellar journey billions of miles away from Earth. However, NASA engineers recently saved it with a sequence of ingenious maneuvers.

Challenging Airport LandingOnly 50 Pilots are certified to execute this technically difficult plane landing at a small airport surrounded by mountains.

Mother Disputes Beauty Pageant RulesA New York woman is contesting the longstanding regulations barring mothers from participating in Miss America and Miss World beauty pageants.

Jane’s Addiction Halts Remaining Tour DatesFollowing a recent on-stage altercation, the rock band announced the cancellation of their remaining tour dates and apologized to their fans.

Diddy Arrested in New YorkEmbattled artist and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has faced a series of sexual assault lawsuits and a federal human trafficking probe in the past year, was arrested on Monday. Read the attorney’s statement.

180,000That's the number of troops Russian President Vladimir Putin recently decided to enlist in Russia's military. The staffing increase — set to take effect in December — makes this the third time Putin has boosted the military's size since kicking off his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

TODAY’S QUOTE

"Every aspect of the Olympics, including the arbitration system, should embody fairness."

— Jordan Chiles' lawyers, revealing on Monday that they have submitted an appeal against the decision that resulted in the US gymnast losing her Olympic bronze medal.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY ...

Man performs on trombone during brain surgeryA musician discusses his experience playing the trombone during a deep brain stimulation surgery to manage an intention tremor. Watch the video here.

