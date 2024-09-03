- Her wit exhibited an occasional harshness.

On August 31st, marking the anniversary of Princess Diana's (1961-1997) demise, recollections surface. Being the ex-spouse of King Charles III (75) and the mom of Prince William (42) and Prince Harry (39), she perished on August 31, 1997, after a injurious car crash. Her previous hairdresser now shares the lighter aspect of the princess who faced such an unfortunate fate.

Princess Diana was "an outstanding, genuine individual"

Richard Dalton, said to have looked after Diana's tresses till 1991, collaborated on the book "It's All About the Hair-My Tenure with Diana" with Renae Plant. Dalton shared, "It was amusing to revisit these memories after interacting with her daily for a decade." His aim was to highlight "how funny" and "what an outstanding, genuine individual" Diana was. "I find Diana's humorous side incredibly endearing," Dalton divulged. "She yearned to be 'ordinary' and was just like the rest of us."

In the book, Dalton pens down Diana's "extraordinary, playful sense of humor." "Her jokes were hilarious," the hairdresser disclosed. She was always cracking jokes and pulling pranks. And her humor could sometimes be "quite naughty." "She was hilarious and enjoyed deceiving us all."

The Princess and the Corgi

Dalton recounts a story involving one of Queen Elizabeth II's (1926-2022) Corgis that wandered into a dressing room where he was present. He was stroking the dog when Diana strolled in. The Corgi began licking Diana's legs and she inquired, "Whose dog is that?" He replied, "It's the new Corgi of your mother-in-law." Laughing, she responded, "Well, shoo it away, because it's licking all my fake tan off my legs."

