Dave and James Franco's mother - Her sons become "Barbie" figures

Betsy Franco got extra creative for the holidays. The mother of actors James Franco (45) and Dave Franco (38) and artist Tom Franco (43) gave her sons a special gift and made them their own Ken dolls. The partners of the three became Barbies.

"Happy holidays from us Francos," she wrote in a clip on X (formerly Twitter), showing the dolls in different looks. "We wish you a wonderful 2024, with lots of little moments that are so precious." She also reveals to the community about the dolls: "I made them myself."

"The perfect gift"

Alison Brie (41), who has been married to Dave Franco since 2017, responded to her mini-me in an Instagram story, according to People. "I'm thrilled for Dave and I as Barbie and Ken," she wrote, adding: "Thank you Betsy! Perfect gift!" Iris Torres, who has been married to Tom Franco since 2021, also commented on the campaign in a story: "Our Barbie Christmas," she wrote, asking her followers: "Can you guess who's who?"

As reported by "People", the doll in the flowered shirt, wearing a cap and sunglasses and surrounded by miniature kittens is said to be Dave Franco. The sporty doll with a cap, a "Girl Power" shirt and pink dumbbells is said to represent Alison Brie.

Betsy Franco likes to provide insights into her family life. In November, she posted a picture of her gathered around the Thanksgiving table with her sons. James, Tom and Dave were born out of her marriage to her late husband Douglas Franco. He died in 2011 at the age of 63.

Source: www.stern.de