Her son Rhodes is already three years old

Emma Roberts (32) has surprised fans and followers on Instagram with a special photo. She shared a sweet black and white photo of her with her son Rhodes to mark his third birthday. The actress is wearing a dress with a floral pattern and a bow in her hair, holding her son radiantly in her arms.

Rhodes, who is wearing striped shorts and a T-shirt, takes a seat on his mother's lap with a cheeky look on his face. "Happy birthday to the sweetest soul. I love you, Rhodes! Here's to the 3!" writes Emma Roberts on her post.

Congratulations from aunt Julia Roberts and dad Garrett Hedlund

Her famous aunt Julia Roberts (56) promptly commented on the Instagram post: "Happy birthday dear. Love you." Nicky Hilton (40), sister of Paris Hilton (42), commented with several heart emojis.

Rhode's father Garrett Hedlund (39) also posted a sweet father-son photo and loving words: "Happy birthday to my little tough Rhodey!!!! My wings and my shadow. The holy 3!!!!"

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund were a couple from 2019 to 2022, their son was born in December 2020.

