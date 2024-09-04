- Her new position has aided her in shedding 20 pounds.

On September 19, the highly anticipated horror movie "The Substance," featuring Demi Moore (61), debuts in German cinemas. Directed by French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat (48), Moore portrays an aging actress who resorts to an illegal, risky rejuvenation serum. In a chat with "L.A. Times," Moore discussed the grueling filming process for this body horror flick.

Demi Moore Sheds Nine Pounds for Her Role

"To give you a sense of the intensity: During the initial week when I had some downtime while Margaret [Qualley] was working, I got shingles," Moore disclosed. "Afterward, I dropped around nine kilograms."

Struggles for Young Actress Margaret Qualley Because of "The Substance"

Shingles is a painful ailment commonly linked to stress and triggered by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, which also causes chickenpox. During the challenging shoot for the horror film "The Substance," Moore's co-star, Margaret Qualley (29), also grappled with a health issue.

"I had persistent acne for quite some time," the 29-year-old admitted. However, Moore doesn't harbor any regrets for her physical and emotional investment into this role. "It's crucial to return home feeling like you've given it your all."

Demi Moore Not a Fan of "Ghost" Remake by Channing Tatum

In another significant interview promoting her new movie "The Substance," Moore also shared her opinions on the planned remake of the iconic film "Ghost - Nachricht von Sam," where she starred alongside Patrick Swayze (1952-2009) in 1990.

Actor Channing Tatum (44) has earned the rights to the material and plans to reboot the film with himself in the leading role. However, Moore isn't enthusiastic about this project. "There are certain movies that simply shouldn't be tampered with," the 61-year-old stated in an interview with "Variety" about Tatum's remake plans.

