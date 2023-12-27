Death - Hendrik Wüst praises Schäuble as the "politician of the century"

North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU) has paid tribute to the deceased former Bundestag President and Federal Minister Wolfgang Schäuble as a "politician of the century". "In Wolfgang Schäuble, Germany has lost one of the last outstanding politicians of German unity, and Europe has lost an honest mediator for stability and solidity in the common economic area," explained Wüst in Düsseldorf on Wednesday. With Schäuble, German Christian Democracy has lost "not only a source of ideas and a driving force, but also one of its most historically influential personalities".

Schäuble's political advice, his tips and assessments were of particular importance, said Wüst."Wolfgang Schäuble was a role model for me." He lived for politics. "His drive to stand up for the people was almost endless."

According to his family, Schäuble died on Tuesday evening at the age of 81.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de