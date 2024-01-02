Traunstein - Helped arrest people smugglers: Investigation

Following the arrest of a suspected smuggler with the help of three private individuals, they are also being investigated. A spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in Traunstein announced on Tuesday that, due to the injuries medically diagnosed on the arrested man, the main focus was on possible bodily injury offenses. The "Bild" newspaper had reported on this; the public prosecutor's office had already pointed out last week that it was examining whether the arrest by the three men had been proportionate.

Private individuals may only arrest criminals caught in the act in order to bring them to justice, explained the prosecution's spokesperson. "The form of arrest must be proportionate. The limits of proportionality cannot be determined in general terms, but depend on the individual case."

The 39-year-old suspected smuggler is accused of illegally bringing 18 migrants to Germany in an overloaded minibus. According to the investigators, he had driven across the border near Berchtesgaden after Christmas and wanted to drop the people off in the driveway of a farm.

Three local residents noticed this and detained the suspect until the police arrived. The 39-year-old was slightly injured in the process. An arrest warrant was issued for the man for smuggling and he was remanded in custody.

