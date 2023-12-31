Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsweatherludwigsburgfloodsouthwestlilienthaldistrict of ludwigsburglower saxonybremenaid organizationspopulation protectionflood zoneministry of the interioremergenciesbaden-württembergbad weather

Help from the southwest in the flood area

Eight volunteer firefighters from the Ludwigsburg district are using high-performance pumps and mobile dykes to help in the flood area in Lower Saxony. The forces have been working in Lilienthal near Bremen since Sunday morning, according to the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of the Interior.

 and  James Williams
1 min read
Water stands in an evacuated residential street near the Wörpe in Lilienthal. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Water stands in an evacuated residential street near the Wörpe in Lilienthal. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Civil protection - Help from the southwest in the flood area

Eight volunteer firefighters from the Ludwigsburg district are using high-performance pumps and mobile dykes to help in the flood area in Lower Saxony. The forces have been in action in Lilienthal near Bremen since Sunday morning, according to the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of the Interior.

"Our civil protection is there for the people - 365 days a year, including New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, in Baden-Württemberg and beyond in the event of emergencies," explained Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU). The emergency services in northern Germany had been battling against widespread flooding for days following prolonged heavy rainfall. "Yesterday, the state of Lower Saxony asked for our help. There is no question about it - we will help without hesitation."

If the state of Lower Saxony needs additional equipment, it can be transported there at short notice, according to a spokesperson. Coordination is being handled by the Ministry of the Interior. Only units that are actually requested will be sent.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Sandbags lie in front of an evacuated residential building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Lingen sends more than 30,000 sandbags to Haren/Ems

The town of Lingen is bringing thousands of sandbags to Haren/Ems to secure a damaged dyke. Around 15,000 sandbags are currently on their way, and 18,000 more sandbags have already been made available in the previous days, the town announced on New Year's Eve afternoon. A sand filling facility...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

Sandbags lie in front of an evacuated residential building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Lingen sends more than 30,000 sandbags to Haren/Ems

The town of Lingen is bringing thousands of sandbags to Haren/Ems to secure a damaged dyke. Around 15,000 sandbags are currently on their way, and 18,000 more sandbags have already been made available in the previous days, the town announced on New Year's Eve afternoon. A sand filling facility...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public