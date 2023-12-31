Civil protection - Help from the southwest in the flood area

Eight volunteer firefighters from the Ludwigsburg district are using high-performance pumps and mobile dykes to help in the flood area in Lower Saxony. The forces have been in action in Lilienthal near Bremen since Sunday morning, according to the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of the Interior.

"Our civil protection is there for the people - 365 days a year, including New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, in Baden-Württemberg and beyond in the event of emergencies," explained Minister Thomas Strobl (CDU). The emergency services in northern Germany had been battling against widespread flooding for days following prolonged heavy rainfall. "Yesterday, the state of Lower Saxony asked for our help. There is no question about it - we will help without hesitation."

If the state of Lower Saxony needs additional equipment, it can be transported there at short notice, according to a spokesperson. Coordination is being handled by the Ministry of the Interior. Only units that are actually requested will be sent.

