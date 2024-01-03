Skip to content
Help from NRW: barrier systems and 500,000 sandbags

North Rhine-Westphalia has supported the neighboring state of Lower Saxony, which was affected by the floods, with deliveries of materials. According to the North Rhine-Westphalian Ministry of the Interior, around 500,000 sandbags were transported from a central warehouse in Bonn to Garbsen...

North Rhine-Westphalia has supported the neighboring state of Lower Saxony, which was affected by the floods, with deliveries of materials. According to the North Rhine-Westphalian Ministry of the Interior, around 500,000 sandbags were transported from a central warehouse in Bonn to Garbsen near Hanover by the fire department at the end of 2023. From Bonn, Duisburg and the Rhein-Sieg district, the fire department transported flood barrier systems to the district of Celle and the Oldenburg area.

"In several parts of Germany, emergency services are still battling the masses of water. Above all, the areas acutely affected by heavy rain and flooding should now receive our full attention. With solidarity and cooperation, we can overcome the situation," said NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) about the deliveries. North Rhine-Westphalia is currently very well positioned for its own emergency response.

