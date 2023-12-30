Skip to content
Help for people in need of care is becoming less bureaucratic

Neighborhood assistance for people in need of care will be simplified in the new year. Anyone who regularly helps neighbors with shopping, visits to the authorities or doctors will no longer have to take part in a qualification course. This was announced by NRW Social Affairs Minister...

 Katherine Bradley
1 min read

Neighborhood assistance for people in need of care will be simplified in the new year. Anyone who regularly helps neighbors with shopping, visits to the authorities or doctors will no longer have to take part in a qualification course. This was announced by NRW Social Affairs Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) in Düsseldorf on Saturday. In NRW, neighborhood helpers can receive an expense allowance for their commitment. From January 1, it will be sufficient to be familiar with the contents of the brochure "Neighborhood help - tips and information for helpers".

Laumann praised the commitment. After all, more and more professional carers are retiring. At the same time, the number of people in need of care continues to rise. "This means that outpatient care will also be one of the biggest challenges in the coming years."

Remaining in their own home and familiar surroundings is very important to many older people and those in need of care. "The past few years in particular have shown that low-threshold assistance can provide good support in outpatient care - including neighborhood assistance," emphasized Laumann.

Information on neighborhood assistance

Source: www.stern.de

