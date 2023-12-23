Skip to content
Helmut Schmidt's grave smeared with swastikas

A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
On Friday evening, unknown persons daubed swastikas on the grave of former German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt at the cemetery in Hamburg-Ohlsdorf. Schmidt would have been 105 years old on Saturday. The police announced on Saturday morning that it was initially unclear who the perpetrator or perpetrators were or what their background was. The defilement was quickly removed. The investigation is ongoing. Several media outlets had previously reported.

