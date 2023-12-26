"Helene Fischer Show" - Helene Fischer redeems her betting debt to Gottschalk in her ZDF show

Shirin David (28) and Helene Fischer (39) had only just sung the new version of "Atemlos" when Fischer said: "We celebrated our 'Atemlos' premiere together in the 'Wetten, dass...' show at the end of November. The last time Thomas Gottschalk hosted."

And then Fischer curiously said: "It's a shame that the old man isn't doing it anymore - I like seeing him from time to time." And David said: "If the rooster has a cold and is hoarse, he crows a little quieter in the morning."

Helene Fischer then explained: "In case you're probably wondering: 'What are those two talking about? That was the bet. "We were told to include three sentences in my show. Fulfilled, dear Thomas." Now Gottschalk has once again made it onto the "Helene Fischer Show".

"KI Helene": Tahnee appears as Helene Fischer's double

The Fischer show was recorded in Düsseldorf at the beginning of December. Due to the coronavirus, there had been no Fischer show on ZDF at Christmas in the last three years.

The 2023 edition was the tenth. The previous editions had always reached around six million viewers when they were broadcast on December 25.

Later in the show, an appearance by comedian Tahnee (31) as a Fischer double - as "AI Helene" - also caused laughter, as the artificial doppelganger talked in typical Fischer-speak ("Function temporarily not selectable - nose not yet healed", said the AI Helene, for example, when the real Fischer selected the "spectacular acrobatics" function via tablet).

Fischer: "That's terrible. Am I really like that?"

And the AI Helene also said that she could replace Fischer at any time: "Our husband Thomas didn't notice either." She was referring to Fischer's partner Thomas Seitel.

Fischer also asked self-deprecatingly about all of Tahnee's artificial Fischer behavior: "That's terrible. Am I really like that? We have to change that..."

