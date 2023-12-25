ZDF show - Helene Fischer babbles funny sentences in her ZDF show

Helene Fischer and Shirin David redeemed their betting debt from Thomas Gottschalk's last "Wetten, dass...?" show in the "Helene Fischer Show" broadcast on ZDF on Monday. The audience responded with laughter.

Shirin (28) and Helene (39) had only just sung the new version of "Atemlos" when Fischer said: "We celebrated our "Atemlos" premiere together on the "Wetten, dass...?" show at the end of November. The last time Thomas Gottschalk hosted."

And then Fischer curiously said: "It's a shame that the old man isn't doing it anymore - I like seeing him from time to time." And David said: "If the rooster has a cold and is hoarse, he crows a little quieter in the morning."

Helene Fischer then explained: "In case you're probably wondering: "What are those two talking about right now?" That was the bet. "We were told to include three sentences in my show. Fulfilled, dear Thomas." Now Gottschalk has once again made it onto the "Helene Fischer Show".

AI Helene and other guests

The Fischer show was recorded in Düsseldorf at the beginning of December. Due to the coronavirus, there had been no Fischer show on ZDF at Christmas in the last three years.

The 2023 edition was the tenth. The previous editions had always reached around six million viewers when they were broadcast on December 25.

As the show progressed, an appearance by comedian Tahnee (31) as a Fischer lookalike - as "AI Helene" - also caused laughter, as the artificial doppelganger talked in typical Fischer-speak ("Function temporarily not selectable - nose not yet healed", said the AI Helene, for example, when the real Fischer selected the "spectacular acrobatics" function via tablet).

And the AI Helene also said that she could replace Fischer at any time: "Our husband Thomas didn't notice either." She was referring to Fischer's partner Thomas Seitel.

Fischer also asked self-deprecatingly about all of Tahnee's artificial Fischer behavior: "That's terrible. Am I really like that? We have to change that..."

