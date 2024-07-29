- Heldt: No specific offer for Gosen

Bundesliga side 1. FC Union Berlin, according to new sporting director Horst Heldt, has not received any concrete offer for Robin Gosens. "Well, I can only say he's fully committed here with us," Heldt told Sky TV in an interview. "He has a contract." When asked if there was a concrete offer, the 54-year-old replied: "No, I can tell you that's not the case."

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Turin FC is interested in the left-back, who was not nominated for the Euros by national team coach Julian Nagelsmann. Gosens' contract in Berlin is valid until 2028.

"Whatever Fabrizio Romano or others say or claim, I'd just interpret that as part of the transfer rumors and I wouldn't really respond to it, because it doesn't make any sense for us to follow that," Heldt said. "I know it's important and also exciting, but for us, it's important to focus on what we're dealing with and what we're discussing."

Offers for other players

Without mentioning any specific names, the new professional football manager said there are inquiries "for players that we're not willing to let go." It's always "a mix until August 31 (the end of the transfer period), and we're dealing with that, but we'll announce what needs to be announced."

Gosens joined Union from Inter Milan last summer. Despite being a former Champions League participant, Union failed to advance past the group stage, but they secured their Bundesliga survival on the last matchday. Gosens scored 7 goals in 37 games. The 30-year-old then served as a TV expert during the subsequent home tournament.

The German Bundesliga team, 1. FC Union Berlin, remains focused on their players despite transfer interest, as Horst Heldt clarified there have been no concrete offers for Robin Gosens. Despite Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano mentioning Turin FC's interest in Gosens, Union is not entertaining such offers.

Read also: