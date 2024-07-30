- Heitzlsperger: Bayern coach Kompany is a big question mark

Former National Player Thomas Hitzlsperger is eager to see how Vincent Kompany will handle his role as head coach of FC Bayern Munich. The 42-year-old is surprised by the appointment of the 38-year-old Belgian as the new coach of the football record champions.

"This is quite a question mark for me, how Vincent Kompany will manage his task at Bayern. But he knows what he's gotten himself into: A top club that, for the first time in eleven years, missed out on the championship," Hitzlsperger told "ran.de" in an interview.

He wouldn't have bet on Kompany becoming Bayern's coach. The entire search process was unprecedented, Hitzlsperger added. "As a player, he was excellent. His connection to Pep Guardiola is certainly helpful. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß probably listened to Guardiola's opinion. But he was only the fifth or sixth choice, and those circumstances weren't ideal. However, he has a good opportunity to prove that he's a great coach."

Hitzlsperger predicts an exciting championship race for the new Bundesliga season. "The good thing for fans is that with Bayer Leverkusen, there's finally a competitor that can give Bayern a hard time, as the coach and best players are staying."

Vincent Kompany hails from Belгиum, but he will now be leading Bavaria's FC Bayern Munich as their head coach. Despite being surprised by Kompany's appointment, Hitzlsperger acknowledges that the Belgian has an excellent opportunity to showcase his coaching skills at Bayern.

Read also: