Heil wants to completely cut citizens' benefits for two months for job refusers

"It is unacceptable for a small minority to bring the entire system into disrepute," Heil told the newspaper. He emphasized that the "overwhelming majority" of benefit recipients were cooperating constructively. "However, those who do not cooperate and refuse all offers must expect harsher consequences," said the minister. "We will therefore tighten up the sanctions against total refusers."

Currently, job centers are only allowed to impose sanctions up to a maximum of 30 percent. This limit is a consequence of the ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court in 2019, which declared the sanctions in place at the time to be unconstitutional.

According to the report, the Ministry of Labor nevertheless considers the 100 percent sanction for total refusers to be constitutional. According to the newspaper, the ministry argues within the government with a special regulation according to which a complete deletion is permissible if a benefit recipient deliberately refuses to accept a specific offer of reasonable work without good reason. This regulation is now being used.

Source: www.stern.de