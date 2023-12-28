Social affairs - Heil: Temporarily no citizen's allowance for refusal to work

Anyone who repeatedly refuses to accept a job will in future not receive a citizen's allowance for a certain period of time. This is provided for in a draft law from the Ministry of Labor of Hubertus Heil (SPD), which is available to the German Press Agency. The "Bild" newspaper first reported on the plans. They have not yet been finally approved by the cabinet.

In the draft, the ministry argues that there are "a few recipients of citizens' income" who persistently refuse job offers. However, the state is reliant on assistance only being taken up by those who need it. "The overwhelming majority of benefit recipients know that work makes a difference and work constructively," Heil told Bild. "But it is also clear that anyone who does not cooperate and refuses all offers must expect harsher consequences."

Constitutional court allows tightening

In future, the standard citizen's benefit rate of 563 euros per month (for single people) is to be completely abolished if someone does not accept reasonable work - for a period of up to two months. The state will only continue to pay the costs of accommodation and heating so that the unemployed do not become homeless.

Currently, the job centers are allowed to cut a maximum of 30 percent of the citizen's allowance. However, the Federal Constitutional Court recently allowed a tightening of this limit for cases in which a recipient of citizen's allowance refuses a concrete and reasonable job offer without good reason.

The CDU/CSU welcomed Heil's plans. "Anyone who refuses any job offer out of convenience should not count on the community of solidarity to support them financially," said Stephan Stracke (CSU), social policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, to the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers. "Solidarity is not a one-way street."

Source: www.stern.de