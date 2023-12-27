Hanover Region - Heidschnucken freed from flooding with boats

A herd of Heidschnucken sheep has been rescued from a flood situation. Emergency services from the German Life Saving Association (DLRG) used boats to get the ten or so animals across the water in Wedemark, north of Hanover, as the organization announced on Wednesday. On Boxing Day, the sheep had become trapped in the waters of the Wietze.

The emergency services then rescued the animals individually by boat from a small piece of land to which they had rescued themselves. The rescue was complicated by the fact that the Heidschnucken ran into the water in fright after the first animal was rescued. There they were finally caught by the DLRG forces and picked up by boat. Some of the animals were also driven through the water. The owner was also on site and supported the rescue operation.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de