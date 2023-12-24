Glittering Christmas outfit - Heidi Klum shows off her seductive look

Heidi Klum (50) sends Christmas greetings to her fans on Instagram. In a post, she published a snapshot with husband Tom Kaulitz (34) in which the couple pose with heart-shaped balloons next to a Christmas tree. The main focus is on Klum's outfit.

The 50-year-old chose a black bustier top with sparkling fringes hanging down. She paired it with a black glitter skirt and a festive red blouse, which revealed the special top with its plunging neckline. She wore her hair loose and in loose waves over her shoulders.

A little dance for the party

In one clip, Klum appears in a car and dances in the same outfit to Mariah Carey's (54) "All I Want For Christmas Is You". She gets the glittery fringes moving and clearly enjoys her little dance interlude.

She apparently only spends the festive season with her husband. When asked how she was spending Christmas and New Year's Eve, the 50-year-old replied to a follower in an Instagram story in mid-November with a small sigh: "This year, for the very first time, without my children." The top model then added that she would be "all alone with my husband" for Christmas and New Year's Eve this year. But she is "also looking forward to it a little". In response to another question about her Christmas celebrations, she later added: "I'm going on a romantic beach vacation with my husband."

Tom Kaulitz previously explained in an interview with RTL that the couple and their children will bring Christmas forward this year and celebrate "ten days earlier". Klum posted a clip of a big family dinner in mid-December, at which Tom's twin brother Bill Kaulitz (34) was also invited.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have been married since 2019 and live in a large patchwork family. She brought four children into the marriage.

