Heidi Klum sends hot vacation greetings

Instead of a Christmas tree and woolly sweater, Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz are enjoying the sea, the beach and lots of bare skin for Christmas. The couple are having a good time on a Caribbean island. Of course, their fans are also allowed to share in this.

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz have taken a break from their family and work commitments. They are spending their couple's vacation on St. Barths, an island in the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean. The "Germany's next Topmodel" boss is letting her followers be part of the relaxed trip.

The latest vacation video shows Heidi Klum topless on the beach. She covers her breasts with one hand while filming with the other. You can also see her skimpy black bikini bottoms and her musician husband sitting next to her wearing neon yellow Mickey Mouse swim shorts.

In other photos, videos and stories that Heidi Klum had previously published on her Instagram channel, the couple could be seen swinging on the beach or mixing cocktails, with Christmas fan Heidi wearing a bright Christmas chain around her neck.

Christmas brought forward

In order to have time for togetherness, Klum and Kaulitz brought forward their family Christmas with their four children. Among other things, she posted a photo on Instagram showing a festively decorated Christmas tree in the background. In the foreground, Klum sits snuggled up to her two daughters Leni and Lou on a sofa. Next to them are her sons Henry and Johan, with Tom Kaulitz sitting between them.

While Heidi's husband looks radiantly into the camera, the rest of the family looks rather tired in the photo. The photo is captioned "Love" (in German: Liebe). Another video on Instagram showed Tom Kaulitz standing on a small stepladder and placing a large golden star on top of the Christmas tree. The song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carrey is playing.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz have been married since summer 2019. The model mother brought her four children into the marriage from previous relationships.

