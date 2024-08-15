Topless on vacation? - Heidi Klum says it's "not a big deal"

Heidi Klum (51) spent the past few weeks on the Caribbean dream island of St. Barth with her husband Tom Kaulitz (34). She regularly shared snaps with her fans, including numerous pictures and clips in skimpy bikinis or even completely topless. Speaking to "Fox News Digital" before a live show of the US talent show "America's Got Talent", she said: "As an American, I'm also very European. I grew up with a lot of nudity at the beach, so it's not a big deal for me."

She further emphasized: "It's not like I'm doing anything inappropriate. I always go to the beach when there aren't many people around. I feel like I'm not offending anyone's feelings." She also mentioned being on a French island where "most women are topless, so it's a completely normal thing."

In a new interview with "Style Watch", the fashion magazine of the US weekly "People", Klum stressed in September 2023 that she is very happy with her body. "I feel very comfortable being naked." Her favorite place to be topless is in her garden. "I just don't like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don't want to see any tan line marks from straps. It's very strategic."

Speaking to the British "Daily Mail" at the "America's Got Talent" event, Klum also explained that her topless vacations have sometimes met with misunderstanding: "I've definitely been in America and resorts where I've taken off my top - that was many, many years ago - and people have come up to me and said, 'Ma'am, some of the people here are complaining, would you please put your top back on?' And I said, 'There's no one here. Who's complaining?' I guess someone must have been looking out the window." But of course, she puts her top back on if asked.

The couple also spent their fifth wedding anniversary in early August in paradise, as Klum revealed to "Fox News Digital". "We had a great dinner, we had a great day," Klum recounts. "Being on vacation is just so beautiful. When the water is fantastic, the sun is shining, and you're with your loved one."

Her husband told a funny anecdote from their vacation in his podcast with his brother Bill. "We were on a windy day at a huge beach. There were maybe 20 people spread out over many meters," the musician recalls. "Heidi and I were then watching this guy doing these weird exercises on the beach. It was like a mix of Taekwondo or Jiu-Jitsu. Some kind of dance-fight sport. He wanted to show off and do some kind of love dance."

Their eyes kept meeting, and the man approached them. He asked if they were a swinging couple and invited them to a threesome. The beach is known for such encounters in the scene. Tom Kaulitz then declined and explained that their looks were only for his martial arts and not a come-on.

