Heidi Klum is already shows her enthusiasm for Halloween.

Which outfit will Heidi Klum don at her widely famous Halloween bash this year? It appears she's fully committed to the festivities as she shares a sneak peek of her spooky attire with her devoted fans.

She's previously adorned herself as Jessica Rabbit, a frightening alien, Shrek's spouse Fiona, a worm, and last year, a vibrant peacock. Every year, Klum strives to exceed herself in selecting her costume for her notorious Los Angeles Halloween party. Her preparations for this annual frightful event can take several weeks, and on the day itself, she often dedicates numerous hours to makeup. Her Halloween ensembles have garnered a devoted following, with fans eagerly anticipating her transformation each year.

To heighten the excitement, Klum posts images from her costume practice sessions on Instagram, a tradition that always causes bewilderment and debate among her followers.

This year is no exception. A few days ago, the 51-year-old shared a picture of a large, ominous eye prop with the caption, "A hint of what's to come on October 31st... any ideas?" Although her fans may have been intrigued, the post did little to clarify her costume's nature.

Recently, Klum further fueled the speculation by uploading a clip of a slimy, white substance resembling a cocoon. "Heidi Klum's Halloween is shaping up," she wrote, accompanied by three ghost emojis. Unfortunately, Klum has disabled the comment function on her Instagram posts for years, so we can only guess at the discussions happening among her followers.

What will Tom Kaulitz opt for?

Klum's husband Tom Kaulitz is just as significant a part of the festivities, as he must wear a matching costume each year. Kaulitz, the Tokio Hotel guitarist, has shared this fate with his predecessors Ric Pipino and Seal. In recent years, he's been the fisherman to Klum's giant worm, Shrek to her Fiona, and the astronaut to her bloodthirsty alien.

Last year, Klum dressed him in a real egg, mimicking her peacock costume. Kaulitz took a liking to his egg attire, as he mentioned in the podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Senf aus Hollywood": "I want a costume that's unique. Not just something that's supposed to be cool, scary, or whatever. But also absurd. An egg is so absurd that I thought: That's perfect." Perhaps this year, Kaulitz will have more flexibility in his costume choices.

The anticipation for Heidi Klum's Halloween costume this year is palpable, with fans speculating based on her cryptic social media posts. Her previous outfits, such as Jessica Rabbit and Shrek's wife Fiona, have showcased her commitment to fashionable and creative costumes.

Just like Klum, Tom Kaulitz, her husband, also participates in the festivities. His unique costumes in the past, like being the fisherman to Klum's giant worm, have added an extra element of excitement to their couple's costumes.

Read also: