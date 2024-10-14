Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsThe following

Heidi and Leni Klum decide to reunite under one roof again.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
2 min read
Heidi and Leni Klum display their under-layered attire for fall and winter seasons.
Heidi and Leni Klum display their under-layered attire for fall and winter seasons.

Heidi and Leni Klum decide to reunite under one roof again.

Despite the backlash, Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni once again team up for an Italian underwear brand's campaign, causing a ruckus with their sexy lingerie poses. Their previous collaborations with "Intimissimi" have sparked controversies, leading some to question if it's appropriate for a mother and daughter to display such intimacy in their ads.

Heidi Klum, who was infamously labeled a "pimp mom" online, boldly defended herself on Instagram in May 2023, stating, "I'm genuinely proud that my daughter wanted to be part of this campaign with me." She's thrilled that Leni is confident in her own body, just as she is. Posing together without reservations, according to Heidi, is "something positive, not negative." The campaign, she asserted, is a celebration of two powerful women who can proudly show their strength.

Heidi and Leni, now 51 and 20 respectively, continue to represent the brand with elegance. Previous campaigns revolved around themes like "the art of opera" and "the art of Christmas." This time around, the focus is on "the art of film." The mother-daughter duo gracefully don lace-based styles in soft nude, deep burgundy, and classic black.

"Unique Surprise" Incoming

The sensuous images for the upcoming fall/winter collection were captured by Rankin, a long-time friend of Heidi Klum. Renowned for his fashion and portrait photography, Rankin is no stranger to Heidi's reality show, "Germany's next Topmodel." Thomas Hayo, who once again takes charge of the creative direction of the campaign, collaborates with them as well.

According to Intimissimi, a cashmere campaign starring the Klum duo will be released in early November. They tease a "very unique surprise" for the occasion.

Despite the continued backlash, the following fall/winter collection photographs featuring Heidi Klum and Leni showcase a unique surprise, promising an exciting collaboration with Rankin and Thomas Hayo.

As part of their continuing partnership with Intimissimi, the "very unique surprise" in their upcoming cashmere campaign is set to be unveiled in early November.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Liam Gallagher Prefers Seriousness Over Humor.
Society

Liam Gallagher expresses displeasure.

Liam Gallagher expresses displeasure. The Gallagher siblings, Liam and Noel, hailing from the iconic British band Oasis, have been notorious for their ongoing feud. This long-standing animosity has left many fans skeptical, but surprisingly, they've agreed to a joint performance comeback. However, this announcement has sparked laughter from

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Divorce finalized in early September: Oliver Pocher and Amira Aly.
Society

Amira Aly strongly disagreed with Pocher's decision to divorce.

Amira Aly strongly disagreed with Pocher's decision to divorce. Oliver Pocher's divorce hasn't left Amira Aly unaffected. In her podcast, she talks about the emotional turmoil and consultations with psychologists. Her current relationship with her ex is also discussed. The breakup and eventual divorce

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Separated but permanetly linked: Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, even in their divorce.
Society

Bruce's health status is currently stable.

Bruce's health status is currently stable. Following his dementia diagnosis being made public, Bruce Willis has largely stepped back from the limelight. Reports on his health condition are shared interchangeably by his present spouse, Emma, and former wife, Demi Moore. Recently, Demi discussed his situation at the 2024

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest