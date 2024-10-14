Heidi and Leni Klum decide to reunite under one roof again.

Despite the backlash, Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni once again team up for an Italian underwear brand's campaign, causing a ruckus with their sexy lingerie poses. Their previous collaborations with "Intimissimi" have sparked controversies, leading some to question if it's appropriate for a mother and daughter to display such intimacy in their ads.

Heidi Klum, who was infamously labeled a "pimp mom" online, boldly defended herself on Instagram in May 2023, stating, "I'm genuinely proud that my daughter wanted to be part of this campaign with me." She's thrilled that Leni is confident in her own body, just as she is. Posing together without reservations, according to Heidi, is "something positive, not negative." The campaign, she asserted, is a celebration of two powerful women who can proudly show their strength.

Heidi and Leni, now 51 and 20 respectively, continue to represent the brand with elegance. Previous campaigns revolved around themes like "the art of opera" and "the art of Christmas." This time around, the focus is on "the art of film." The mother-daughter duo gracefully don lace-based styles in soft nude, deep burgundy, and classic black.

"Unique Surprise" Incoming

The sensuous images for the upcoming fall/winter collection were captured by Rankin, a long-time friend of Heidi Klum. Renowned for his fashion and portrait photography, Rankin is no stranger to Heidi's reality show, "Germany's next Topmodel." Thomas Hayo, who once again takes charge of the creative direction of the campaign, collaborates with them as well.

According to Intimissimi, a cashmere campaign starring the Klum duo will be released in early November. They tease a "very unique surprise" for the occasion.

