Bundesliga - Heidenheim travels to training camp with Dinkci

Offensive player Eren Dinkci has traveled with 1. FC Heidenheim to the training camp in Spain. This was confirmed by a spokesman for the Bundesliga club on Tuesday. The attacker had been absent from the start of preparations after the Christmas break on Monday due to illness. Coach Frank Schmidt's promoted first-division team will prepare for the second half of the season and the fight to stay in the league until January 9 in Algorfa.

Source: www.stern.de