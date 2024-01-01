Skip to content
Heidenheim start training without Dinkci

On New Year's Day, coach Frank Schmidt asks his Heidenheim players to return to team training. An important attacking player is missing for the season opener.

Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt reacts during the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Without Eren Dinkci, 1. FC Heidenheim have resumed their preparations after the short winter break. The attacking player was absent from Monday's session in the wind and rain due to illness, as the Bundesliga club announced.

The Werder Bremen loanee had scored in the 3-2 win against SC Freiburg before Christmas. With six goals, Dinkci is Heidenheim's joint top scorer together with Tim Kleindienst.

On Tuesday, the Bundesliga promoted team will travel to Spain for a training camp. Schmidt's team will prepare for the second half of the season in Algorfa until January 9. "After the players had already completed a rigorous running and strengthening program individually over the last few days, it was important to us that we had another joint session on the pitch before the training camp," said coach Frank Schmidt: "The break was extremely short this time. It will be all the more crucial to get back into the rhythm quickly now."

The newcomers spend the winter in ninth place in the table with 20 points and will face 1. FC Köln on January 13 to round off the first half of the season.

