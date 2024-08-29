- Heidenheim participating in the European Cup

FC Heidenheim commenced their Conference League group stage with an exciting win, setting the stage for more European evenings. The German Bundesliga team overcame previous Swedish champions BK Häcken 3-2 (1-0) in the return leg of the playoffs. Marvin Pieringer scored the opening goal in the 30th minute, while Zeidane Inoussa (59') and Jeremy Agbonifo (79') switched the game's momentum in favor of the visitors. Despite late goals from substitutes Paul Wanner (84') and Mathias Honsak (90+2), the Swabians managed to secure the victory.

Heidenheim had previously won the away leg 2-1 a week prior. This marked the first international home game in the club's history, and at least three more such games are expected this season. The group stage opponents for FCH will be drawn on Friday, with the club from Ostalb playing at home against three teams, while traveling to the other three.

First European Cup home goal for Pieringer

Pieringer seized the opportunity presented by an opponent's error to score his first European Cup goal at home after 30 minutes. Mikkel Kaufmann nearly doubled the lead, but Häcken's keeper Peter Abrahamsson skillfully deflected Kaufmann's header onto the crossbar (34').

Shortly into the second half, Denis Thomalla missed a fantastic chance to make it 2-0 (51'), but instead, Inoussa equalized with an accurate low shot. Agbonifo then took the lead with a curled effort, but substitutes Wanner and Honsak managed to score late to clinch the victory for Heidenheim.

After securing their spot in the Conference League group stage, FC Heidenheim looks forward to potentially playing in more European Cup home games this season. Pieringer's first-half goal against BK Häcken in the European Cup was a significant milestone for both the player and the club.

