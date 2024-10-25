Heidenheim FC secures their second victory in Cyprus tournaments.

In Cyprus, 1. FC Heidenheim encountered its second test in the Conference League, and this one was quite tough. However, the team managed to clinch a vital victory. They scored the winning goal and stood firm against Paphos FC's intensified attacks.

FC Heidenheim celebrated another triumph in its European journey. Guided by coach Frank Schmidt, they triumphed 1-0 (1-0) over Paphos FC on Thursday. With this second victory in the Conference League's second game, Heidenheim now has a chance to envision the knockout round.

Heidenheim's captain, Patrick Mainka (25), struck the crucial away goal, amplifying their initial success against Olimpija Ljubljana (2-1). Despite Heidenheim's recent league setbacks, having lost four out of their last five games, they positioned themselves strategically for the round of 16's next playoff on November 7th, against the French traditional club Heart of Midlothian.

Paphos held a slight advantage

As their stadium does not comply with the required UEFA standards, the Cypriots play their European home matches at the nearby Kolossi community. There, the hosts had the first opportunity to score. Captain Jairo (10) aimed for the target with a powerful shot, but just missed it. Heidenheim slowly regained its footing in the game, with Mikkel Kaufmann (22) coming close to scoring after receiving a precise pass from Marnon Busch. Mainka followed it up shortly after with a goal.

Post-halftime, Paphos seemed more determined. Jairo (48) threatened with an impressive header, and Heidenheim's goalkeeper, Kevin Müller, made a spectacular save against Jonathan Silva (51). Tim Siersleben (58) momentarily relieved Heidenheim's pressure with a powerful header onto keeper Ivica Ivusic's hands. Despite this, Paphos maintained a slight edge in the game.

