Bundesliga - Heidenheim coach: Defeat in Munich most annoying

For soccer coach Frank Schmidt of 1. FC Heidenheim, the defeat at FC Bayern Munich was the most annoying in the promoted team's Bundesliga games to date. "That's not meant to sound arrogant: But that we actually earned the 2:2 in Munich, through incredible body language, razor-sharp play," Schmidt replied in an interview with the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung" when asked about the biggest annoyance in his first Bundesliga season. "We knew that there might be something in it for us.(...) That annoys me." The 49-year-old said that we had to look at ourselves.

Bayern had squandered a 2-0 lead in front of their own fans on November 11, but then went on to win 4-2. "We thought: Wow, great, this is going like clockwork, a sensation is possible. And then we were immediately punished," said Schmidt.

After the first 16 Bundesliga games in the club's history, Heidenheim are ninth in the table with 20 points, ten points ahead of the relegation places. Schmidt is confident of being able to stay in the top flight. "We are resilient, resilient. And if we hadn't always acted according to the motto 'there's no such thing as can't', then where would we be?"

