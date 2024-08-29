Heidenheim advances to the Europa League phase

1. FC Heidenheim enters the Conference League group stage triumphantly. In the return leg of the playoffs against BK Häcken, the Swabians fought hard and managed to secure a 3-2 victory (1-0) thanks to two late, magnificent goals by Paul Wanner (84.) and Mathias Honsak (90+2).

Coached by Frank Schmidt, the team displayed determination and clinched the historic chance to advance to the Conference League group stage, leaving fans and club chairman Holger Sanwald in awe with a hard-fought victory against BK Häcken in Sweden. In the initial leg, Heidenheim had emerged victorious with a 2-1 score. "This is an incredible achievement that we all have the right to be incredibly proud of," stated Sanwald. "This is a significant milestone for our club. We can now just bask in this triumph. Tomorrow we'll be in Monaco for the draw. It's unbelievable."

With Paul Wanner and Mathias Honsak netting crucial, breathtaking late goals, FC celebrated twice in the final minutes. Previously, Marvin Pieringer had scored the first goal for Heidenheim (30.). However, Ziedane Inoussa (59.) and Jeremy Agbonifo (79.) had turned the tide in favor of the visiting team from Gothenburg. The FCH eagerly anticipates the upcoming draw for the new group stage featuring 36 teams, which takes place on Friday afternoon. Some elite clubs await the small-town club from Ostalb. The eighth-place finishers from last season have already secured a substantial revenue of around four million euros. The excitement on the Schlossberg was palpable even before the first home European match in Heidenheim's history. "And then we'll start our European tour," read a large, red and blue banner in the sold-out Voith Arena, with 15,000 fans present.

Struggling with rotation

Schmidt made several changes in the team following the 2-0 victory against St. Pauli in the newcomer's Bundesliga debut. Heidenheim initially had a tough time with the rotation, with Häcken appearing more purposeful but unable to create significant scoring opportunities against the dogged Heidenheim side.

FC tasted success immediately after a chance arose: Conteh, who had scored the first European goal in the club's history in the previous game, set up the opportunity perfectly, Pieringer finished powerfully. The crossbar also thwarted Mikkel Kaufmann's subsequent header. The FCH maintained control until the break.

However, post-restart, the FCH revealed some vulnerabilities in their defense. Inoussa capitalized on the chance to reduce the deficit. The momentum shifted, and Häcken pressed harder on Heidenheim. The game remained intense and full of action until the final whistle.

After their successful group stage entry, ['1.FC Heidenheim'] is eagerly awaiting the draw for the new Conference League group stage. The team is set to face some elite clubs in the upcoming tournament.

In the return leg of their playoffs against BK Häcken, Honsak scored a stunning late goal for ['1.FC Heidenheim'], helping them secure a 3-2 victory and advance to the Conference League group stage.

Read also: