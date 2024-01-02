Basketball - Heidelberg basketball team gets power forward Kigab

The MLP Academics Heidelberg have signed the 25-year-old professional basketball player Abu Kigab. The power forward comes from the Slovenian club Spisski Rytieri and has signed a contract until the end of the season, as the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday. Kigab can be deployed immediately. "He brings a lot of energy, is considered a hard worker and is athletic," said Heidelberg's Sporting Director Alex Vogel about the Sudanese-Canadian new signing.

Source: www.stern.de