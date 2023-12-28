Skip to content
Hegemann becomes new coach at second-division handball club Hamm

Michael Hegemann will coach the second-division handball club ASV Hamm-Westfalen from the coming season. As the third-placed team in the table announced on Thursday, the current coach of league rivals TuSEM Essen has been given a two-year contract. The 46-year-old former international and 2007...

Michael Hegemann from Bergischer HC clenches his fist. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Michael Hegemann will coach the second-division handball club ASV Hamm-Westfalen from the coming season. As the third-placed team in the table announced on Thursday, the current coach of league rivals TuSEM Essen has been given a two-year contract. The 46-year-old former international and 2007 world champion will take over from Michael Lerscht in Hamm. "Michael Hegemann absolutely convinced us in the talks with his ideas on how he wants to develop ASV in sporting terms," said ASV Managing Director Guido Heerstraß.

Press release ASV Hamm

