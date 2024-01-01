Hennef - Hedge fire spreads to house: large-scale fire department operation

A hedge that was presumably set alight by pyrotechnics ignited a detached house in Hennef early on Monday morning. The fire spread from the hedge to the balcony, the façade and parts of the roof truss, according to the Hennef fire department. The intense heat caused window panes to break, allowing smoke to enter the house. No one was injured. The residents - a woman and a man - were not at home. During the operation, parts of the roof had to be covered in order to reach all the embers. The Hennef volunteer fire department was deployed with three units and a total of 53 personnel.

Source: www.stern.de