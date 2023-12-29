Bundesliga 2 - Hecking thinks about slimming down the FCN squad: praise for Fiél

At the end of the year, sporting director Dieter Hecking praised the development of 1. FC Nuremberg under coach Cristian Fiél. No major changes to the team are planned for the second half of the Bundesliga 2 in the winter transfer period at the club. "We already have a decent squad," said Hecking in a club video. The 59-year-old spoke of the fact that "we could make a few adjustments". Hecking hinted at departures and a streamlining of the squad: "We may still have one or two players too many in the squad."

The sporting director's summary of the first half of the season is satisfactory. "The team has developed as a soccer team. We can be satisfied with how the first half of the season went." Hecking criticized conceding too many goals (33 in 17 games) and expects the team to make progress in the second half of the season after scoring 24 goals.

After almost being relegated last season with him as interim coach, the "club" is in tenth place with 24 points. The gap to third place on the relegation table is seven points, as is the gap to 16th place.

Hecking is very positive about Fiél's work in his first half-season as head coach: "You can see a very passionate coach who is trying to get the team to the maximum possible level. Cristian 's all-round package has fully met my expectations so far," said Hecking about the 43-year-old's work.

After the Christmas vacation, the FCN professionals will resume training next Tuesday. From January 7 to 14, they will go to the training camp in Marbella. Hansa Rostock will come to the Max Morlock Stadium for the second half of the season on January 20.

Second league fixture list Second league table FCN squad Hecking's annual review in video Winter schedule

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de