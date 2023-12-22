Police information - Heavy storm surge rises to 3.25 meters around 11:00 a.m.

The water levels of the Elbe rose higher than initially expected on Friday afternoon due to the severe storm surge. Hamburg's interior authorities and the police therefore warned of a water level of 3.25 meters above mean high water at the St. Pauli gauge on Friday morning. The initial assumption was 3.05 meters. The police warned against entering flooded areas of the Elbe and driving through flooded streets. "Even a low water level can hinder steering." The storm warning sirens could already be heard in the city area in the morning. Warnings have also been distributed to the population via social media and warning apps.

BSH water level forecast BSH storm surge warning service

Source: www.stern.de