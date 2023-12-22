Skip to content
Heavy storm surge reaches a high of 3.33 meters

The severe storm surge in Hamburg has peaked and the water is now slowly receding. "The severe storm surge peaked at 10.42 a.m. at the St. Pauli gauge. The deviation from the mean high tide was 3.33 meters," said a spokeswoman for the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) in Hamburg on...

The flood protection gates at the main entrances to the jetties in the Port of Hamburg are closed. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Storm - Heavy storm surge reaches a high of 3.33 meters

The severe storm surge in Hamburg has peaked and the water is now slowly receding. "The severe storm surge peaked at 10.42 a.m. at the St. Pauli gauge. The deviation from the mean high tide was 3.33 meters," said a spokeswoman for the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) in Hamburg on Friday afternoon. This means that the all-clear has now been issued for the area. The heavy storm surge caused the fish market and surrounding streets to be flooded, in some cases waist-deep. Numerous streets in Hafencity were also under water.

The next high tide will be slightly higher than the mean high tide. "But we are unlikely to reach storm surge level - as it looks at the moment." There are still strong winds in the region, which are pushing the water into the North Sea and the rivers. However, it seems that some water is still able to drain away.

Before the two severe storm surges on Thursday and Friday, the Elbe had last broken the mark for severe storm surges in January and February 2022, according to the BSH. In February 2022, there was even a very severe storm surge in the tidally influenced area of the Elbe due to the storm depression "Zeynep". At that time, water levels of 3.75 meters above mean high water were measured.

BSH water level forecast BSH storm surge warning service

Source: www.stern.de

