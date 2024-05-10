Heavy rains on their way to flood-stricken Brazil could lead to more turmoil, with nearly 2 million people already affected.

The number of casualties in the floods destroying parts of the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul has risen to 113, according to the local civil defense agency. Continuous downpours have been hitting the area, and now the neighboring country of Uruguay is also experiencing these floods.

The authorities are telling the people who have been saved from the floods not to go back to their homes.

Between Friday and Sunday, heavy rain will be falling on the central and eastern parts of the state, with some areas predicted to receive as much as 150mm of rain, according to the national meteorology institute, INMET.

INMET's statement reads, "It is important to highlight that the predicted volumes of rain may cause more disturbances in areas that were affected previously."

The floods have had an impact on over 1.9 million people in Brazil, and many have been forced to leave their homes and find temporary shelter. There are still around 140 individuals who are missing.

Social media users have dubbed a horse that was rescued from its rooftop residence in Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul, "Caramelo." On Thursday, members of the Sao Paulo military saved the animal, which had been trapped for four days in floodwater. Caramelo was sedated before being transported on a boat as part of the rescue mission.

Agencia Brasil reported that more than 2,000 animals have been saved since the floods hit Rio Grande do Sul, including canines, felines, poultry, and swine.

In Uruguay, more than 1,300 people have been displaced by the floods, while thousands more are without power, the national emergency system stated on Thursday evening without providing details on casualties.

Law enforcement officials are worried that criminals may take advantage of the deserted houses and businesses. So far, 47 people have been detained in connection with the floods; 41 of them are suspected of looting establishments, while six are said to have committed sexual abuse in shelters, Agencia Brasil reported.

The torrential rainfall is associated with El Niño, a natural climate pattern that causes warm Pacific Ocean waters and often brings heavy rain to southern Brazil. Climate change, largely caused by humans using fossil fuels, has also intensified extreme weather in the region.

Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil's southernmost state and formerly a peaceful agricultural region, has experienced a number of extreme weather events over the past few years.

The state government claims it will require 19 billion Brazilians reais ($3.7 billion) to rebuild after the floods. Recent satellite images from the state show roads transformed into rivers, a stadium's football field completely submerged, and an airport's runway underwater.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com