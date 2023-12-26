Skip to content
Heavy rain: Only a few operations for the Berlin fire department

The heavy rainfall on the night of Boxing Day did not result in any major operations for the Berlin fire department. There were a few weather-related operations, including flooded cellars, said a fire department spokesperson on Tuesday morning when asked. However, there was hardly any...

An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The heavy rainfall on the night of Boxing Day did not result in any major operations for the Berlin fire department. There were a few weather-related operations, including flooded cellars, said a fire department spokesperson on Tuesday morning when asked. However, there was hardly any additional workload due to the rain.

The German Weather Service (DWD) initially expected clouds and rain in some areas in Berlin and Brandenburg on Tuesday, but this is expected to clear in the morning. From the afternoon until midnight, isolated showers are possible again. On Wednesday it could clear up at times, with light rain in some regions in the late afternoon.

Weather forecast DWD

