Storm - Heavy rain and snow expected after storm "Zoltan"

After the storm depression "Zoltan" passed over Germany, heavy rain or snowfall is expected in some regions of Germany on Saturday. The authorities are warning of major flooding in parts of Lower Saxony, Hamburg, Saxony-Anhalt and Bavaria. Fresh snow is expected from the Thuringian Forest to the Bavarian Forest at altitudes above 600 to 800 meters, according to the German Weather Service (DWD) on Saturday morning. According to the DWD report, heavy amounts of snow are expected in the Erzgebirge on Saturday within a short period of time. There was therefore a threat of trees falling and branches breaking off. Slippery conditions due to slush were also possible from eastern Schleswig-Holstein and eastern Lower Saxony to Lusatia until Saturday morning.

As a result of the continuous rain, precipitation of 60 to 90 liters per square meter in 48 to 72 hours is expected in many places, according to the DWD. For some regions, thunderstorms with 90 to 120 liters per square meter are also predicted. In the eastern low mountain ranges, the precipitation is expected to increasingly change to rain and thaw from Saturday evening.

On Friday, the low-pressure system "Zoltan" passed over Germany and caused considerable disruption to road and rail traffic. Rail travelers in particular had to be patient, some ferries in the north did not run and the subway trains in Hamburg, for example, were slower. There were icy road accidents in Lower Saxony and the DWD is investigating a suspected tornado in Cologne. There were fatalities caused by the storm in the Netherlands and Belgium. The severe storm surge peaked in Hamburg late Friday morning.

Deutsche Bahn expects trains to be very busy over the weekend - in addition to the already heavy Christmas traffic, there will also be travelers who had to postpone their journey to the weekend due to the storm: "It will certainly be full," said a Deutsche Bahn spokeswoman. There could also be delays. "It is becoming apparent that it will take longer to repair the damage on individual routes," said a statement from Deutsche Bahn.

Source: www.stern.de