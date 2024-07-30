- Heavy part of wall breaks off crane and kills man

In workplace accidents on construction sites in Bavaria, one person has died and another has been severely injured. In Peiting, a 24-year-old was crushed by a wooden panel. The man was attempting to move the heavy wooden part with a crane, but it became dislodged and fell on him, according to the Police Headquarters of Upper Bavaria South.

The worker from the Weilheim-Schongau district was flown to a clinic by helicopter after the accident on Monday but later died from his injuries. The Munich II Public Prosecutor's Office and the Criminal Police in Weilheim are investigating, and an expert has also been called in.

In Vilshofen, a 58-year-old also fell from a height of five meters from a scaffold on Monday, landing on the sidewalk. The man from the Passau area suffered severe head injuries. According to the Vilshofen police, he stumbled on the scaffold at the city square. The police, the Trade Supervisory Authority, and the Employers' Liability Insurance Association are investigating.

After the unfortunate incident at the construction site in Peiting, strict safety measures have been implemented to prevent similar accidents in the future. Despite these precautions, another worker at a construction site in Vilshofen fell from a scaffold, highlighting the need for continuous safety improvements.

