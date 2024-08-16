- Heavy fighting in Donbass and Kursk - Putin under pressure

Russian and Ukrainian forces are increasingly engaged in heavy fighting in the Kursk and Donbass regions. The General Staff in Kyiv reported that air and artillery strikes were repelled in the directions of Pokrovsk, Torez, and Kurakhove in the Donetsk region, with numerous clashes reported. The Russian Ministry of Defense, however, reported new territorial gains in the region. Neither side's claims could be independently verified. Particularly heavy fighting continued in the Russian region of Kursk, where Ukrainian troops have been capturing and fighting in settlements since August 6. Around 10,000 Ukrainian troops are believed to be deployed in the area.

Kyiv's airborne troops published a video of what they claim are the first hours of the operation. The 6th of August, the date the offensive began, will be remembered as a historic day in the history of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the unit said. The video's accompanying text stated: demining, border breakthrough, destruction of the enemy's defensive installations, air strikes, artillery fire, and capture of prisoners of war. Russia's border guards and military were reportedly caught off guard by the attack.

Kyiv: Prisoner exchange in preparation

The authenticity of the footage, which was set to music like an action film, could not initially be independently verified. It was also circulating on numerous Ukrainian and Russian news sites.

According to reports from Kyiv, a new prisoner exchange is being prepared. Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that Russians captured in the Kursk area will be exchanged for Ukrainians in Russian captivity, particularly the sick and women. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly stated that the Kursk offensive also serves to replenish reserves for such exchanges. Kyiv and Moscow have regularly exchanged prisoners of war.

Putin marks 25 years in power with crisis

The operation is also seen as an embarrassment for Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, who has been in power for 25 years. Putin, who began his attack on Ukraine almost two and a half years ago, has repeatedly promised security to the people of the largest country in the world by area. Putin became prime minister and then president on August 17, 1999. This Saturday will mark a quarter of a century since he came to power. The anniversary will now be overshadowed by the Kursk offensive.

Putin, who has experienced critical phases during his invasion of Ukraine, announced at a meeting of the Russian National Security Council that there would be new technical solutions for the war participants. He did not provide details initially. However, a Russian retaliatory action for the Ukrainian ground offensive is also expected.

Fighting continues in the Kursk area

Meanwhile, fighting continued in the Kursk area. According to the military leadership in Kyiv, Ukrainian troops are still advancing and have reportedly brought more than 80 settlements under their control on an area of 1,500 square kilometers. Independent military observers consider the Kyiv figures to be exaggerated and estimate the number to be about half of what Kyiv claims.

Russian military bloggers reported heavy fighting. Ukrainian troops reportedly suffered significant losses in the Kursk area. There were initially no official Ukrainian statements on this. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Ukrainian attacks were being repelled and the flow of reinforcements from neighboring countries was cut off. These claims were unverified by independent sources.

According to British assessments, Russia was not adequately prepared for the Ukrainian attack. After initial confusion, military forces are now being deployed in larger numbers in the region, the British Ministry of Defense said. "They have also started building additional defensive positions to prevent Ukraine from advancing."

Moscow reports interception of 12 ATACMS missiles targeting Crimean Bridge

Ukraine reportedly attempted to destroy the bridge to the Crimea peninsula again, according to Russian reports. The Russian air defense system allegedly intercepted 12 ATACMS missiles, the Russian Ministry of Defense said. No evidence was provided. These claims are unverified by independent sources. However, Ukraine has repeatedly stated its intention to destroy the bridge as soon as it has the military capability, as it was illegally built.

The bridge is considered one of the most secure Russian structures, having been targeted and damaged in the past. The Russian military has been alarmed since German air force officers discussed the number of cruise missiles needed to destroy the bridge in a conversation intercepted by Moscow.

Volunteer corps urges Russian soldiers to surrender

The Ukrainian ground offensive in the Kursk region has increased pressure on Russian soldiers. Pro-Putin opponents armed by Kyiv are now encouraging soldiers to switch sides. "Your political instructors, sitting comfortably in the back room, advise you not to surrender, but to blow yourselves up with your own grenade instead," wrote fighters from the "Freedom of Russia" legion on Telegram. "But it's better to live than to die for your commander's medal."

Those who wish to fight for "a normal future for Russia" can also switch sides and join the legion. "We are ready to communicate with anyone who expresses a desire to turn against the Kremlin," the appeal read.

Dead and injured in attack on shopping center in Donetsk

Fighting continues in the Donbass. According to Russian occupation authorities, a shopping center in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk was hit in an attack. The state-run Russian news agency TASS reported at least two dead and seven injured, citing emergency services. Videos broadcast by the Russian agency RIA Novosti showed thick smoke billowing from a completely burned-out building.

The fire in the shopping mall "Galaktika" was the result of an attack by Ukrainian forces, wrote the head of the Russia-annexed region of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, on his Telegram channel. An area of over 10,000 square meters is ablaze. A hospital was also hit. According to local authorities, the district where the shopping mall is located was the target of artillery fire from the Ukrainian army. These claims could not be independently verified.

The conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region remains intense, with Kyiv's military leadership reporting ongoing advances and control over over 80 settlements. However, independent military observers have questioned the accuracy of these claims.

The Ukrainian ground offensive in the Kursk region has put Russian soldiers under pressure, leading to calls from pro-Putin opponents for soldiers to switch sides.

Read also: