Weather - Heavy continuous rain: Risk of flooding increases again locally

The German Weather Service is still expecting heavy rain in parts of North Rhine-Westphalia. This could cause the water levels of streams and smaller rivers to rise, especially in South Westphalia and the Bergisches Land region. Road flooding is also possible, meteorologists warned on Tuesday morning. In some regions, 60 to 80 liters of precipitation per square meter could fall by Thursday morning. The flood forecasting center expects water levels on the Rhine to rise again from this Wednesday.

Further north, however, where rivers have recently burst their banks, the German Weather Service is no longer expecting so much rain.

On Tuesday morning, according to the North Rhine-Westphalia State Environment Agency, eight river levels still exceeded warning level 2, where properties or cellars could be flooded. The Weser and Lippe were particularly affected, but also the Ems and Alme. The water levels dropped noticeably almost everywhere. At 15 gauges, the water level was still above level 1, at which agricultural and forestry land can be flooded.

