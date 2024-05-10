Heavier rain predicted as Brazil flood casualties top 107

Heavy rains and floods have claimed over 100 lives in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, as per the state's civil defense agency. The disaster has impacted around 1.5 million individuals, leaving over 370 injured and around 164,000 displaced. Authorities have cautioned the people who've been rescued from the floodwater not to return home, as continuous rainfall is forecast.

From the 26th to the 28th of this month, torrential rain is predicted to sweep across the east and central regions of Rio Grande do Sul, with certain areas expected to witness about 100mm (almost 4 inches) of rain.

"It's important to mention that the predicted rainfall could possibly cause further disturbances in regions already affected in the past," INMET's statement warned.

The recent downpour flooding the area has been associated with El Niño, a natural climate event that heats up waters in the Pacific, frequently resulting in heavy rain in southern Brazil. Human-induced global warming, primarily through the burning of fossil fuels, has worsened the region's weather extremes.

Owing to the destruction caused by the storms, SpaceX's CEO, Elon Musk, announced on Twitter that Starlink would distribute 1,000 internet terminals to responders in the affected area.

Surrounding neighboring Uruguay has not been spared the wrath of the weather, either, with as many as 1,347 individuals displaced due to flooding and thousands more losing access to electricity, as per the national emergency system.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com