Heatwave and thunderstorm warning affect Paris Olympics

Initially, no competitions were cancelled due to the heat and the severe weather warning. However, the high temperatures pose a challenge for both athletes and fans, particularly at sun-exposed venues for beach volleyball or tennis.

Heavy rainfall had already turned the opening ceremony on Friday into a massive water party. It also resulted in the Seine being too polluted to host swimming competitions as planned. Consequently, the men's triathlon was cancelled on Tuesday and rescheduled for Wednesday, where it will now take place on the same day as the women's triathlon.

Despite the initial resistance to cancellations, the prolonged heat wave eventually forced organizers to consider postponing some events. The intense heat at sun-exposed venues, especially for beach volleyball and tennis, became unbearable for both athletes and spectators.

