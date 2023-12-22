Energy supply - Heating networks for more climate-friendly heating in the north

The district and local heating networks in Schleswig-Holstein are to gradually become climate-neutral: Suppliers in the state's five largest cities are pursuing concrete plans to achieve the goal of climate neutrality and supply more people with their heating networks. In Kiel, Lübeck, Flensburg, Norderstedt and Neumünster, large heat pumps play an important role, which are to be powered primarily by solar and wind power. According to the municipal utilities, investments worth millions are planned for this in the coming years.

Source: www.stern.de