Heater powered by gas cylinder explodes: One injured

An ambulance on a mission. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
In Glückstadt (Steinburg district) on Wednesday, a heater operated by a gas cylinder exploded in the extension of a building. The 59-year-old resident suffered burns to his upper body, according to the police. He was taken to a hospital in Itzehoe with serious but not life-threatening injuries. How the accident occurred is now being investigated.

Police report

