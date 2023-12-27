Rescue operation - Heater powered by gas cylinder explodes: One injured
In Glückstadt (Steinburg district) on Wednesday, a heater operated by a gas cylinder exploded in the extension of a building. The 59-year-old resident suffered burns to his upper body, according to the police. He was taken to a hospital in Itzehoe with serious but not life-threatening injuries. How the accident occurred is now being investigated.
Police report
Source: www.stern.de