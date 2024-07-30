- Heat in Lower Saxony - stations report values of 30 degrees

High pressure has Lower Saxony enjoying a summery day with temperatures reaching around 30 degrees Celsius in many places. A station in Barsinghausen-Hohenbostel in the Hannover region provisionally recorded the highest temperature of 31 degrees, according to a meteorologist from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Hamburg. It's too early to determine if this was the warmest day of the year. Weather stations in places like Großenkneten near Oldenburg, Hameln, and Göttingen also reported high temperatures of 30 degrees.

On Wednesday, Lower Saxony can expect another hot summer day, with temperatures potentially reaching up to 30 degrees, the DWD meteorologist said. The islands may remain slightly cooler, with a maximum of 22 degrees. The sun may not shine as frequently in southern Lower Saxony, with denser clouds possible at times. In the following days, temperatures are expected to decrease, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the south.

